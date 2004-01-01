Teams
Football transfer rumours: Man Utd set Sancho price; Liverpool step up Musiala interest
Saturday's transfer rumours include Man Utd's new valuation of Jadon Sancho, Liverpool's hopes of signing Jamal Musiala, Bruno Guimaraes, Raphinha and more.
This footymad bloke goes around like he owns the place.
18 Mar 20:04 - Pat Vegas, 27 views 0 replies
Forest docked 4 points, apparently
18 Mar 17:11 - PSRB, 47 views 1 replies
When I got my car the front 2 tyres had been repalced.
18 Mar 16:09 - Pat Vegas, 114 views 4 replies
Forest in the dock this week then ?
18 Mar 15:24 - 7sisters, 43 views 1 replies
Ten Haag still bitching about decisions in the game at the Emirates
18 Mar 13:09 - Luis Anaconda, 299 views 23 replies
