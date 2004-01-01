 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Football transfer rumours: Man Utd submit Cucurella bid; Chelsea consider Toney

Wednesday's roundup of transfer rumours includes news on Man Utd's urgent search for a left-back, Chelsea's hunt for a new forward, Liverpool's hopes to bring in midfielders and more.

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards