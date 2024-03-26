 
Football transfer rumours: Man Utd turn to Frank; Liverpool battle Man City for Salah successor

Tuesday's transfer rumour roundup includes news on Man Utd's search for a potential Erik ten Hag replacement, Liverpool's interest in Johan Bakayoko and more.
Source : 90min

