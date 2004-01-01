 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Football transfer rumours: Man Utd want Onana replacement; Man City eye Porro & Luiz

Friday's football transfer rumours include Man Utd considering a new goalkeeper to compete with Andre Onana, Man City wanting to re-sign Pedro Porro and Douglas Luiz, Harry Maguire, Andre, Kalvin Phillips, Joelinton and more.

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards