Football transfer rumours: Man Utd's Bellingham interest; Real Madrid ready Lukaku bid

Manchester United are among the sides interested in signing Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham and the Red Devils are prepared to rival Chelsea, Liverpool and Real Madrid for his signature. (The Telegraph)

Arsenal are keen to sign Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan on a free transfer at the end of the season, but will have to fend off interest from Barcelona. (Sport)

The Gunners are also leading the race for Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga, who would prefer to join Arsenal over Barcelona or Real Madrid. (AS)

Chelsea have decided that they will not trigger the purchase option in Denis Zakaria's loan contract from Juventus. (Sky Germany)

One player who could be leaving Chelsea is striker Romelu Lukaku as Real Madrid are considering making a move after his loan with Inter comes to an end this summer. (Fichajes)

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has personally apologised to Lionel Messi, who was left 'very happy' after a recent conversation. (Joan Fontes)

Messi remains in negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain over a new contract but is looking for a deal similar to that handed to Kylian Mbappe - something the Parisians are not prepared to offer. (RMC Sport)

Liverpool will listen to offers for goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher this summer, with Jurgen Klopp no longer prepared to count on the 24-year-old. (Football Insider)

Barcelona want to sign Inter midfielder Marcelo Brozovic during the summer and have held talks with the Serie A side over a swap deal that would see Franck Kessie move in the opposite direction. (Sport)

Tottenham are among the sides interested in 25-year-old Stuttgart left-back Borna Sosa. (Sport Bild)

