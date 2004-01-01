Football transfer rumours: Man Utd's Kane belief; Arsenal enter Osimhen race

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Manchester United believe that they will be able to sign Harry Kane if Tottenham do not qualify for next season's Champions League. Spurs currently sit fourth in the Premier League table but their form has been inconsistent all year long. (The Sun)

Another forward target for Manchester United is Victor Osimhen, who has admitted that he dreams of playing in the Premier League. Chelsea are also interested in his signature, while Arsenal have emerged as a leading contender. (Rai)

Joao Felix has suggested that his long-term Chelsea future depends on the club securing qualification to next season's Champions League. The Portugal forward is on loan from Atletico Madrid until the summer. (Daily Telegraph)

Similarly, out-of-contract Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot has made clear that he wants to be playing in the Champions League next year. (DAZN)

Josko Gvardiol is likely to become the most expensive defender of all time when he leaves RB Leipzig. Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City are all interested, while Real Madrid have been linked with a move too. (Fabrizio Romano)

READ NEXT

Barcelona are keen on signing three players from Manchester City this summer - Aymeric Laporte, Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan. (Mundo Deportivo)

Real Madrid have been offered the chance to sign Rafael Leao from Milan, but they have declined to make an offer. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

However, Real Madrid are considering a move for Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry instead. (Fichajes)

Davinson Sanchez wants to leave Tottenham and has attempted to secure a move away from the club in recent transfer windows. (Football.London)

Jude Bellingham turned down the chance to meet with Manchester United over a transfer while at Birmingham City as he did not want to skip training. (FourFourTwo)