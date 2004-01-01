 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Football transfer rumours: Man Utd's Mbappe plan; Kane's agents meet with PSG

Wednesday's transfer roundup includes news on the developing Kylian Mbappe saga, Harry Kane's Tottenham future, Liverpool's midfield targets and more.

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards