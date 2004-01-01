Teams
Premier League
Aston Villa
Manchester United
Newcastle United
West Ham United
AFC Bournemouth
Brentford
Brighton & Hove Albion
Burnley
Chelsea
Crystal Palace
Everton
Fulham
Luton Town
Manchester City
Nottingham Forest
Sheffield United
Tottenham Hotspur
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal
Liverpool
International
England
Northern Ireland
Republic Ireland
Scotland
Wales
Toggle navigation
News
Latest News
Match Reports
News Archive
Forum
Match Day
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Gooners Diary
2004/05
2003/04
2002/03
Club Info
Arsenal History
The Home Of Football
Supporters' Clubs
UK and Ireland
Rest Of The World
Footymad
Gunners Mad
Gunners Latest
Gunners News
Football transfer rumours: Man Utd's plan for Casemiro; Arsenal set Zinchenko asking price
Tweet
Tuesday's transfer rumours include Casemiro's Man Utd future, Arsenal's plans to sell Oleksandr Zinchenko amid Bayern Munich interest and more.
Source :
90min
Like
Tweet
Trending on the boards
Imagine if Dec had chosen City and we'd have had to sign some donkey like that
07 May 02:02 - Ganpati's Goonerz--AFC's Aboriginal Fertility Cult, 91 views 0 replies
Crystal Palace putting Manchester United to the sword.
06 May 23:25 - redgunamo, 185 views 9 replies
Best goalkeeper in the league. Best centre back pairing in the league
06 May 12:11 - Luis Anaconda, 216 views 2 replies
Wolves might score four in the second half.
04 May 20:25 - Sir C, 312 views 5 replies
The officials finally fall for Kai's Trailing Leg trick!
04 May 15:22 - redgunamo, 559 views 16 replies
More from the boards
Navigation
Arsenal FC
Latest News
Premier League News
Championship News
Scottish Premiership News
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Gunners Messageboards