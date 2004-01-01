Football transfer rumours: Man Utd's Rashford price tag; Arsenal eye 'Danish Fernandes'

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Manchester United could price Marcus Rashford, who has been linked with Barcelona and Arsenal in the past, at £120m if they need to cash in this coming summer before his contract expires in 2024. (Star)

Reports in Germany have linked Arsenal with Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Jesper Lindstrom, who has been dubbed 'the Danish Bruno Fernandes'. (Sport1)

Liverpool are in early talks with Colombian side Independiente Santa Fe over a deal for 20-year-old defender Kevin Mantilla. (Football Insider)

Chelsea plan to spend big again in the summer but will need to offload home-grown trio Mason Mount, Conor Gallagher and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, plus Hakim Ziyech and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to help fund it. (Football Insider)

Real Madrid would have to offer over €100m if they want any chance of signing Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, but the Serie A leaders won't sell at all should Victor Osimhen go first. (AS)

Barcelona missed out on a deal they had agreed with Atletico Madrid for Joao Felix in January 2022 because of Financial Fair Play limitations. (AS)

Juventus are prepared to pay the €7m option fee to make Arkadiusz Milik a permanent signing following a decent showing since joining on loan from Marseille. (CalcioMercato)

Manchester United starlet Alejandro Garnacho is catching the eye of German giants Bayern Munich for as long as his future beyond his current contract remains uncertain. (Mundo Deportivo)

Manchester City are already thinking about opening new contract talks with World Cup winning forward Julian Alavrez less than a year after his arrival at the club. (Mirror)

Manchester City could also hand a new deal to defender Nathan Ake after blocking a Chelsea approach for the versatile Dutchman. (Star)

Paris Saint-Germain could emerge as an option for unsettled Manchester City star Bernardo Silva, who has been keen on joining Barcelona in the past. (Le10Sport)

Manchester United are considering Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier, 22, as a potential replacement for David de Gea should the Spaniard leave Old Trafford. Talks over a new contract on reduced wages are ongoing. (Sun)

With Manchester United still lacking long-term cover up front, Roma's Tammy Abraham is linked with a potential return to the Premier League. (Football Insider)

Manchester United are a named suitor for Atalanta defender Giorgio Scalvini (Corriere della Sera)

However, Bayern Munich have also been linked with Scalvini. (Football Italia)

Newcastle are linked with Fulham full-back Antonee Robinson. (Football Insider)

Lazio midfielder Sergei Milinkovic-Savic is on the transfer wishlist at West Ham should the Hammers needs to replace the widely coveted Declan Rice. The Hammers are even rumoured to be watching Kalvin Phillips, who has struggled since joining Manchester City last summer. (Sun)

West Ham are eyeing a quadruple swoop on Manchester United players in summer, considering Harry Maguire, Anthony Martial, Scott McTominay and Donny van de Beek. (Caught Offside)

Crystal Palace and West Ham could pursue Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott, valued at £20m by the Championship club. (Sun)