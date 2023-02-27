Football transfer rumours: Man Utd's Rice belief; Real Madrid's Bellingham backup plan

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Manchester United believe they can tempt Declan Rice to join them instead of the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea this summer, despite his preference to stay in London. (Football Insider)

The Red Devils also remain interested in a summer move for Rice's England teammate Harry Kane. (Football Insider)

PSG are still trying to convince Kylian Mbappe to trigger a one-year extension clause in his contract. His deal is set to expire at the end of the 2023/24 season. (L'Equipe)

While PSG are trying to convince Mbappe to stay, they are also looking to add to their squad, with a €90m bid lined up for Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo. (Fichajes)

Araujo is not the only Barça player with interest in him, with Tottenham set to make a fresh move to sign Franck Kessie in the summer. (Fichajes)

Chelsea have long been interested in a deal for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, but considering that he could cost over £100m, the Blues are considering re-signing Tammy Abraham as a cheaper option. (Football Insider)

On this edition of Talking Transfers, part of the 90min podcast network, Scott Saunders, Graeme Bailey & Toby Cudworth discuss Mauricio Pochettino turning down Chelsea, Leeds and West Ham's manager situation, Mason Mount links to Liverpool, Man City's interest in Declan Rice & more.

If you can't see this embed, click here to listen to the podcast!

Should Real Madrid fail in their pursuit of Jude Bellingham, they will look to pry Bruno Guimaraes away from Newcastle. (Defensa Central)

Liverpool are another side interesting in Bellingham, though the Reds are also keeping an eye on N'Golo Kante's contract negotiations at Chelsea. The midfielder has less than six months left to run on his current deal, but fresh terms are likely to be agreed. (Football Insider)

Manchester City have been impressed by the development of Julian Alvarez and have offered him a new contract just a year after joining from River Plate. (Fabrizio Romano)

Dani Ceballos has turned down the advances of Bayern Munich as his preference is to sign a new contract with Real Madrid. (Fichajes)

Juventus are ready to lose Adrien Rabiot on a free transfer this summer, while they have no plans on welcoming Weston McKennie back at the end of his loan spell at Leeds. (Calciomercato)