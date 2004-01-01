Football transfer rumours: Man Utd's striker targets; Aubameyang offered Chelsea exit

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Manchester United are planning to sign a new star striker this summer, with Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen among their targets. (MEN)

However, Tottenham have decided they do not want to sell Kane to another English club. (The Times)

Arsenal and Chelsea could have to pay more than £120m in order to sign Declan Rice from West Ham this summer after learning that Manchester United had a £100m bid knocked back last year. (TalkSPORT)

Juventus have denied reports that they are already considering terminating the contract of Paul Pogba. The Frenchman is yet to make his second debut for the Old Lady due to injury. (Fabrizio Romano)

Barcelona are prepared to give up hope of signing Diogo Dalot with the right-back closing in on a bumper new contract at Manchester United. (Mundo Deportivo)

Croatia World Cup star Josko Gvardiol has offered himself to Real Madrid, though the European champions do not want to fork out €100m to sign him from RB Leipzig. (Fichajes)

Contrary to reports in Spain and Catalonia, Bayern Munich are not looking to sign Ansu Fati from Barcelona. (BILD)

PSG are ready to battle Barcelona for the signing of Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva this summer. (Le10 Sport)

MLS champions LAFC have asked Chelsea about the availability of outcast striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. (Relevo)

Although he has heavily been linked with moves to Arsenal and Chelsea, Moises Caicedo still has plenty of admirers at Liverpool and are likely to pursue a summer deal. (Rudy Galetti)

In-form Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos has been offered the chance to join rivals Atletico Madrid when his contract expires this summer. (MARCA)