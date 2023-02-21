Football transfer rumours: Man Utd's summer plans; Kante makes decision on Chelsea future

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Manchester United are not planning to spend huge sums in the summer window even if they are bought by Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani. The Red Devils are keeping a close eye on their Financial Fair Play situation after dropping out of the Champions League and failing to turn over the playing squad. (ESPN)

One player on Manchester United's radar is Victor Osimhen, who is also of interest to Chelsea. However, the Nigerian striker insists that his future will be decided by current club Napoli. (ESPN)

Toni Kroos has revealed that he is nearing a decision over his future with his Real Madrid contract currently set to expire at the end of the season. (Fabrizio Romano)

Liverpool's interest in Mason Mount is genuine with the Reds keeping a close eye on his situation at Chelsea. Contract talks have recently stalled but will resume in the summer. (Caught Offside)

Arsenal are ready to launch a bid for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund, who has been compared to Erling Haaland following his emergence this season. (La Repubblica)

Hojlund, who only recently turned 20, is also of interest to Real Madrid following a run of seven goals in 21 games this term. (Daily Mirror)

On this edition of Talking Transfers, part of the 90min podcast network, Scott Saunders, Graeme Bailey & Toby Cudworth discuss Mauricio Pochettino turning down Chelsea, Leeds and West Ham's manager situation, Mason Mount links to Liverpool, Man City's interest in Declan Rice & more.

If you can't see this embed, click here to listen to the podcast!

Leicester are prepared to sell James Maddison this summer if talks over a new contract do not advance, with Manchester City, Newcastle and Tottenham all interested. (Football Insider)

N'Golo Kante is on the verge of signing a new contract with Chelsea, ending speculation over a potential free transfer to Barcelona or PSG. (Daily Telegraph)

Following a failed loan spell at Milan, Juventus are ready to swoop in and sign Sergino Dest from Barcelona for the 2023/24 season. (Calciomercatoweb)

Despite talk of a move to Barcelona this summer, Benjamin Pavard could yet sign a bumper new contract with current club Bayern Munich. (SPORT)