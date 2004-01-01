Teams
Premier League
Aston Villa
Leeds United
Manchester United
Newcastle United
West Ham United
Brighton & Hove Albion
Burnley
Chelsea
Crystal Palace
Everton
Fulham
Leicester City
Manchester City
Sheffield United
Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur
West Bromwich Albion
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal
Liverpool
International
England
Northern Ireland
Republic Ireland
Scotland
Wales
Toggle navigation
News
Latest News
Match Reports
News Archive
Forum
Match Day
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Gooners Diary
2004/05
2003/04
2002/03
Club Info
Arsenal History
The Home Of Football
Supporters' Clubs
UK and Ireland
Rest Of The World
Footymad
Gunners Mad
Gunners Latest
Gunners News
Football transfer rumours: Mbappe receives Premier League interest; Man Utd set Hojlund limit
Tweet
Tuesday's roundup of transfer rumours includes news on Kylian Mbappe's uncertain PSG future amid interest from the Premier League, Manchester United's bid to sign Rasmus Hojlund, Liverpool stepping up Romeo Lavia talks and more.
90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...
Read more on this article from 90min
Source :
90min
Like
Tweet
Trending on the boards
Saka listened and hit it with his right. Arsène knows.
27 Jul 15:46 - Ganpati's Goonerz--AFC's Aboriginal Fertility Cult, 58 views 2 replies
I am not too concerned about a pre season win
27 Jul 10:48 - PSRB, 141 views 6 replies
spurs owner Joe Lewis indicted for insider trading
26 Jul 10:46 - PSRB, 89 views 2 replies
Francis gone :-(
24 Jul 16:17 - PSRB, 234 views 10 replies
spurs interested in signing Mbappe
24 Jul 14:04 - PSRB, 157 views 5 replies
More from the boards
Navigation
Arsenal FC
Latest News
Premier League News
Championship News
Scottish Premiership News
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Gunners Messageboards