 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Football transfer rumours: Mbappe to cost €550m; Man Utd enter crucial Onana stage

Wednesday's roundup of transfer rumours includes news on Real Madrid's interest in Kylian Mbappe, Man Utd's hopes of signing Andre Onana, Harry Kane's uncertain Tottenham future amid Bayern's interest and more.

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards