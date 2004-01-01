Football transfer rumours: Mbappe's contract clause; Premier League trio hold Fati talks

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Kylian Mbappe remains interested in a move to Real Madrid from PSG, and could make the switch for free in 2024 - a one-year extension clause in his contract can only be triggered with his consent. (The Athletic)

Chelsea will attempt to sell fringe members of their huge squad this summer, with the likes of Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech and Romelu Lukaku - who's still on loan at Inter - among the players at risk of leaving. (ESPN)

Thomas Frank has placed a £40m price tag on David Raya after admitting that the goalkeeper has turned down two recent contract offers from Brentford. The Spain stopper has been linked to the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham. (Hayters)

Tottenham are keeping an eye on Leicester City star James Maddison, with assistant coach Cristian Stellini revealing his admiration of the midfielder prior to their meeting on Saturday. Manchester City and Newcastle United have also been linked with the England international. (Daily Mirror)

Graham Potter has insisted that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang can still work his way back into the Chelsea fold despite his recent squad omissions. The Gabonese striker is a target for MLS champions LAFC but has no interest in a move to the USA. (Daily Telegraph)

Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United have held talks with the agent of Ansu Fati, who has been heavily linked with a move away from Barcelona for financial reasons in recent months. (Fabrizio Romano)

Manchester United would be interested in signing Marcel Sabitzer from Bayern Munich on a permanent deal if he impresses over the course of his six-month loan. (ESPN)

Milan are targeting two Premier League outcasts in the summer, with Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun and out-of-contract Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita on their radar. (Daily Mail & Daily Mirror)