Football transfer rumours: Mbappe's PSG exit request; Man Utd handed De Jong boost

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Kylian Mbappe could hand in a transfer request if Paris Saint-Germain fail to beat Bayern Munich in the Champions League last 16, with Real Madrid still keeping a close eye on developments. (Marca)

Officials from Real Madrid are also watching what's going on with Manchester City in the hope that any sanctions could hand them a massive boost in their attempts to sign striker Erling Haaland. (Mundo Deportivo)

La Liga have warned Barcelona that they must dramatically slash their wage bill in the coming months, which Manchester United have taken as a significant boost to their hopes of signing both Frenkie de Jong and Ansu Fati. (Mundo Deportivo)

Man Utd are looking for a new striker and have identified Roma's Tammy Abraham, formerly of Chelsea, as a backup option if their top targets are unavailable. (The Telegraph)

Chelsea are close to offloading their own striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, after an agreement was reached to send him to Los Angeles FC on loan. (Le 10 Sport)

Liverpool and Manchester United have sent scouts to watch Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite during his loan with PSV Eindhoven. (Daily Mail)

Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez is also being tracked by Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle United. The Mexico international was targeted by Chelsea last summer. (Ben Jacobs)

Arsenal are yet to decide on the future of striker Folarin Balogun, who is top of Ligue 1's scoring charts on his loan with Stade Reims. With 18 months remaining on his contract, the 21-year-old could be sold. (The Sun)

Having lost Hugo Lloris to injury, Tottenham are prepared to offer a short-term contract to Ben Foster, who retired in the summer after leaving Watford. (The Mirror)

Manuel Locatelli's last appearance for Juventus has seen the Serie A side trigger their obligation to sign the midfielder permanently from Sassuolo. (Tuttojuve)

Manuel Neuer's future as Bayern Munich captain is under doubt after his public criticism of the club. (Sport Bild)