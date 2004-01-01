Football transfer rumours: Mbappe's Real Madrid regret; Kane becomes top Man Utd target

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Kylian Mbappe informed Real Madrid last summer that he regretted signing a new contract at PSG and would like Los Blancos to make another bid to sign him. (Marca)

Mbappe, along with Richarlison and Goncalo Ramos, are on Real Madrid's shortlist of long-term successors to Karim Benzema. (Mundo Deportivo)

Richarlison is currently in a war of words with Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte, and after admitting he's had a 's**t' debut season in north London, he could be handed an exit route by Juventus. (Calciomercato)

Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are all keeping an eye on former Manchester City midfielder Romeo Lavia, now of Southampton. The Blues notably made a huge move to sign the Belgian last summer just months after signing for the Saints. (Football Insider)

PSG will look to offload one of Neymar or Lionel Messi this summer in order to free up funds for incoming transfers - their budget currently stands at just €80m. (GOAL)

Inter Miami are working with MLS to try and facilitate a move for Messi. (L'Equipe)

Chelsea have made Frenkie de Jong a primary target this summer. Co-owner Todd Boehly is believed to be a big fan of the Barcelona midfielder having tried to sign him last year. (Football Insider)

Harry Kane has become Manchester United's top striker target, with Erik ten Hag leading the push to sign him from Tottenham. (MEN)

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic also remains of interest to Manchester United and he could be granted an exit from the Allianz Stadium. (Calciomercato)

Arsenal are looking to take advantage of Marco Asensio's stalled contract talks with Real Madrid. His deal expires in the summer and is free to talk to foreign clubs. (Marca)

Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham all 'love' RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol, though he is not in a rush to decide on his next club. (TEAMTalk)

Roberto Firmino has offered his services to Barcelona after revealing that he will leave Liverpool at the end of his contract this summer. (OneFootball)

