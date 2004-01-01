Football transfer rumours: Messi snubs PSG contract; Chelsea ponder Mount swap

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain have failed to find an agreement over a new contract during their first round of talks. Inter Miami are interested in signing Messi while a sensational return to Barcelona cannot be ruled out. (Marca)

Chelsea have offered to swap Mason Mount in a bid to engineer a permanent transfer for Atletico Madrid loanee Joao Felix. (Marca)

Mount is also attracting interest from Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United as contract negotiations with Chelsea continue to stall. (ESPN)

Manchester United will have to pay £18m to Bayern Munich if they wish to sign Marcel Sabitzer on a permanent basis. (Bild)

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has hinted at a possible departure for Arsenal target Marco Asensio after saying he doesn't care whether the Spaniard stays to sign a new deal or leaves. (Mirror)

Ancelotti is more fussed about Tottenham forward Richarlison, however, and could look to lure the £60m signing to the Bernabeu as he struggles to earn regular minutes under Antonio Conte. (Foot Mercato)

Barcelona have been reported to FIFA by fourth division side Union Adarve over alleged fraud in their signing of former Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso. (The Sun)

Roma are confident they can keep hold of former Manchester United and England centre-back Chris Smalling amid interest from Serie A rivals Juventus. (Tuttomercatoweb)

Atletico Madrid are continuing to monitor Liverpool's Roberto Firmino as his contract at Anfield winds down. (Mirror)

Real Madrid still harbour hopes of luring Diogo Dalot away from Manchester United even though the Portuguese right-back is close to signing a new deal at Old Trafford. (AS)

West Ham and Southampton will remain in contact with Terem Moffi's agent despite his January loan move to OGC Nice . (Football Insider)