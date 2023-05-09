Teams
Premier League
Aston Villa
Leeds United
Manchester United
Newcastle United
West Ham United
Brighton & Hove Albion
Burnley
Chelsea
Crystal Palace
Everton
Fulham
Leicester City
Manchester City
Sheffield United
Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur
West Bromwich Albion
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal
Liverpool
International
England
Northern Ireland
Republic Ireland
Scotland
Wales
Toggle navigation
News
Latest News
Match Reports
News Archive
Forum
Live Scores
Gooners Diary
2004/05
2003/04
2002/03
Club Info
Arsenal History
The Home Of Football
Supporters' Clubs
UK and Ireland
Rest Of The World
Footymad
Gunners Mad
Gunners Latest
Gunners News
Football transfer rumours: Messi's decision deadline; Bellingham to reject contract
Tweet
Tuesday's transfer news round-up includes updates on Lionel Messi's future decision, Jude Bellingham's contract offers, David de Gea's Man Utd standing and more.
90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...
Read more on this article from 90min
Source :
90min
Like
Tweet
Trending on the boards
Milan explosion
11 May 13:27 - PSRB, 81 views 5 replies
Somebody say something!
10 May 12:53 - Pat Vegas, 243 views 7 replies
The barcodes penalty malarkey
08 May 11:37 - 7sisters, 126 views 0 replies
Brilliant first half
07 May 19:24 - Arsenal Alcoholic Review, 669 views 8 replies
Very possible ManUre only take 7 points from their last 5 games
05 May 10:28 - WES, 275 views 3 replies
More from the boards
Navigation
Arsenal FC
Latest News
Premier League News
Championship News
Scottish Premiership News
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Gunners Messageboards