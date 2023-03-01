Football transfer rumours: Messi's Saudi offer; Liverpool's centre-back shortlist

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Lionel Messi has been offered a two-year contract with Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad which would include the biggest salary in football history. An €88m annual wage is on the table for Messi if he leaves Paris Saint-Germain, trumping the €70m salary earned by Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr. (Joan Fontes)

Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar has rejected the chance to move to Manchester United and will instead join Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt. (Daily Express)

Juventus are interested in signing Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer when his loan with Man Utd comes to an end in the summer. (Calciomercato)

Liverpool want to sign a new centre-back in the summer and have looked at a number of players. Benfica's Antonio Silva and Sporting CP's Goncalo Inacio have both been scouted recently, while the Reds retain interest in Chelsea's Levi Colwill, Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite, RB Leipzig's Josko Gvardiol, Torino's Perr Schuurs and West Ham's Nayef Aguerd. (GOAL)

One of those players, Antonio Silva, is also high on the wish lists of both Tottenham and Real Madrid. (Tuttomercatoweb)

Chelsea have reignited their interest in Gvardiol, whose £97m release clause kicks in in 2024. (The Times)

In-form winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is wanted by Chelsea and Newcastle, and so Napoli are trying to tie the 22-year-old down to a new contract. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Manchester City are also among the sides keen on Kvaratskhelia. (Ben Jacobs)

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has agreed a one-year contract extension with Bayern Munich, ending speculation of a move to either Man Utd or Tottenham. (Sky Sport Germany)

Instead, Man Utd will target Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos, who comes with a €120m release clause. (Fichajes)

Emile Smith Rowe is among five Arsenal players whose futures at the club are in doubt. The Gunners are expected to cash in on Kieran Tierney, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Nuno Tavares and Folarin Balogun as well. (The Times)

Barcelona and Tottenham are ready to go head to head for the signing of Sporting CP midfielder Manuel Ugarte. (Sport)