 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Football transfer rumours: Musiala rejects Bayern contract; Man Utd want old Mourinho target

Sunday's football transfer rumours, including updates on Jamal Musiala, Miguel Gutierrez, Joshua Zirkzee, Jeremie Frimpong, Douglas Luiz and more.
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards