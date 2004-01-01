Football transfer rumours: New club enters Messi running; Liverpool's top midfield targets

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Lionel Messi is open to the possibility of rejoining boyhood club Newell's Old Boys once he leaves PSG. Contract talks over a new deal at Parc des Princes are ongoing. (UOL)

Out-of-contract Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram has been offered to Barcelona on a free transfer. The France international is also the subject of interest from Chelsea, Manchester United, Atletico Madrid, Inter and PSG. (Mundo Deportivo)

Croatia right-back Josip Juranovic was a target for Manchester United during the January window, but a move didn't materialise as they opted to keep Aaron Wan-Bissaka instead. Juranovic ended uo joining Union Berlin from Celtic. (Fabrizio Romano)

Newcastle target Matheus Franca has signed a new deal with Flamengo featuring a €200m release clause, but Real Madrid are keen to pursue the 18-year-old midfielder regardless. (Lance)

Joao Felix is hoping to make his loan move from Atletico Madrid to Chelsea a permanent one this summer after admitting he is happy with the role he plays for the Blues. (Fichajes)

Leaving Chelsea on loan will be Andrey Santos after being denied a work permit, and he is the subject of interest from MLS side LA Galaxy. (GOAL)

Liverpool's top midfield target remains Jude Bellingham, and are keen on bringing in Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch to play alongside the England starlet. (Daily Express)

Scouts from Liverpool have also been closely watching Inter midfielder Nicolo Barella. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Al Nassr are looking to reunite Sergio Ramos with Cristiano Ronaldo and have made contact with the PSG defender's camp. (Marca)

Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan is on Tottenham's list of targets to replace countryman Hugo Lloris in the long term. (Football.London)

Arsenal did not make a bid for highly-rated centre-back Ibrahima Bamba of Portuguese side Vitoria during the January window, despite reports suggesting otherwise. (O Jogo)

Elsewhere at Arsenal, Nuno Tavares has revealed he will return to the Gunners at the end of the season following the conclusion of his loan at Marseille. (Daily Express)