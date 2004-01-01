Football transfer rumours: Neymar makes PSG decision; Tottenham's Kane plan

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Neymar is adamant that he will finish his career at Paris Saint-Germain. The Brazilian is under contract until 2027 and is not interested in any talk of a potential exit from the French capital. (The Athletic)

Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha is emerging as one of the most-wanted players in the Premier League, with Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Newcastle and Tottenham all monitoring the Portugal international. (The Sun)

Of that group, it's Liverpool who are thought the be leading the race for Palhinha's signature. (Daily Mail)

A Real Madrid representative recently met with Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham and his family in Germany to continue talks over a summer transfer. (AS)

Tottenham are focused on tying Harry Kane down to a new contract and are prepared to let him enter the final 12 months of his contract to give them more time to negotiate. (The Athletic)

Both Chelsea and Newcastle are tracking the situation of Raphinha at Barcelona, with the Camp Nou outfit potentially willing to authorise a sale. (Sport)

READ NEXT

Manchester United and Newcastle are both watching PSV Eindhoven midfielder Xavi Simons, whose contract includes a buy-back clause for PSG. (Ekrem Konur)

PSG are ready to bring in Zinedine Zidane to replace manager Christophe Galtier and the former Real Madrid boss would look to make Paul Pogba his first signing. In exchange, Zidane would be prepared to offer Marco Verratti to Juventus. (Tuttomercatoweb)

Athletico Paranaense forward Vitor Roque has rejected the chance to move to Arsenal as he has his heart set on a switch to Barcelona. (Sport)

Manchester City have legitimate interest in signing Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell ahead of the summer transfer window. (The Athletic)

Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone has decided he wants to leave the club this summer and will have no shortage of suitors, with Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG all keen on the €45m-rated Frenchman. (Telefoot)

LISTEN NOW

On this edition of Talking Transfers, part of the 90min podcast network, Scott Saunders, Graeme Bailey & Toby Cudworth discuss Man Utd's transfer needs & strategy for this summer, Tottenham's interest in Emi Martinez, Liverpool scouting two rising Benfica stars & more.

If you can't see this embed, click here to listen to the podcast!