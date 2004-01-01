 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Football transfer rumours: Olise's preferred move; Balde injury prompts Barca plan

Sunday's transfer rumours, including stories on Michael Olise, Alejandro Balde, Victor Osimhen, Amadou Onana, Kaoru Mitoma, Bruno Guimaraes and more.

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards