Football transfer rumours: PSG annoyed with Messi, Neymar & Mbappe; Real Madrid eye Pulisic

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Paris Saint-Germain have grown 'annoyed' with the trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. At least one of the three is expected to leave this summer but the Parisians could even cut ties with all three. (Le Parisien)

Real Madrid want to sign a new winger this summer and have identified Christian Pulisic of Chelsea as a viable transfer target. (Defensa Central)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp wants to refresh his midfield in the summer and could cut ties with struggling Brazilian Fabinho. (Mirror)

Coming in the other way could be Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham, whose interest in joining Liverpool has not been impacted by the Reds' poor results this season. (The Athletic)

Manchester United are ready to move for Napoli centre-back Kim Min-jae at the end of the season and are planning to trigger his £42m release clause. (Corriere dello Sport)

Another Serie A defender, Inter's Alessandro Bastoni, is wanted by Liverpool ahead of the summer window. (Fichajes)

Tottenham are looking at Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson, who is currently on loan with Nottingham Forest, as they look for a long-term replacement to Hugo Lloris. (football.london)

Concerns over Dusan Vlahovic's fitness have seen Juventus grow increasingly unsure over his future. The striker is not happy in Turin and could be sold, with Arsenal, Chelsea and Man Utd all interested. (Ben Jacobs)

With 15-year-old Ethan Nwaneri yet to sign a professional contract with Arsenal, both Chelsea and Manchester City are trying to lure the Premier League's youngest-ever player away from the Emirates. (Goal)

Barcelona will not move for Man City midfielder Rodri in the summer, with his €70m price tag far too high for the Blaugrana. (Sport)

Bayern Munich are among the clubs keeping an eye on French midfielder Andy Diouf. The 19-year-old is on loan with Basel from Rennes and is expected to make the move permanent this summer. (Foot Mercato)