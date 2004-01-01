Football transfer rumours: PSG consider Haaland; Man Utd's Maguire fear

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

PSG are considering a summer move for Manchester City striker Erling Haaland as they look to revolutionise their frontline. (RMC Sport)

As much as PSG would like to pair Haaland with Kylian Mbappe, the Frenchman has his heart set on a move to Real Madrid. (Marca)

Manchester United are ready to make Harry Kane the most expensive British footballer of all time and will pursue his signing from Tottenham in the summer. (Daily Mirror)

While they want to bring one Harry in, Manchester United fear they will not be able to shift club captain Harry Maguire due to his £200,000-a-week wages. (Football Insider)

Barcelona are not expected to follow up on interest in Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva due to his £70m price tag. (Mundo Deportivo)

Real Madrid are long-term admirers of Bruno Guimaraes, who is on the verge of agreeing a new contract with Newcastle. (Daily Telegraph)

Another Brazilian on Real Madrid's radar is Richarlison, who has admitted he has had a 's**t' debut season at Tottenham. (AS)

Mason Mount has turned down the offer of a new contract at Chelsea amid interest from Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle. (Daily Mail)

Newcastle and PSG are ready to rival Arsenal for the signing of Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby. (Fabrizio Romano)

Bayern Munich are set to sign Marcus Thuram on a free transfer from Borussia Monchengladbach after Barcelona pulled out of the race. (Mundo Deportivo)

