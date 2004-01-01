Football transfer rumours: PSG halt Messi contract talks; Man Utd eye Dumfries deal

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

PSG have put contract extension talks with Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos on hold ahead of a potential mass exodus from the Parc des Princes. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United could make a move for long-term transfer target Denzel Dumfries this summer. Inter need to sell players this summer to balance the books and the Dutch wing-back is among a number of players whou could leave. (Football Insider)

Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle United are interested in prising Raphinha away from Barcelona, who may need to sell players this summer to raise money for signings of their own. (Calciomercato)

Real Madrid are willing to pay Borussia Dortmund €100m (£88m) for Jude Bellingham, with €40m (£35m) in potential add-ons. (Sport1)

Liverpool and Manchester City are continuing to monitor Barcelona teenager Gavi, who could still be available on a free transfer because of a dispute over registering the 18-year-old's new contract. (The Times)

Bellingham is Real's number one transfer target and representatives from the club recently met with the player's family in Germany. (AS)

La Liga president Javier Tebas has admitted that he wants to see Real Madrid sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain. (Sport)

Manchester United will focus on signing Victor Osimhen from Napoli or Dusan Vlahovic from Juventus in preference to a protracted pursuit of Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane. (ESPN)

Tottenham have no interest in selling Kane in any event and are desperate to agree a new deal with him. (The Athletic)

Crystal Palace talisman Wilfried Zaha, who is out of contract in the summer, has been offered a £9m-a-season deal by Saudi Arabian giants Al-Ittihad. (Daily Mail)

Juventus could cancel the contract of former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba amid injury and disciplinary problems. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Manchester United are planning to send Anthony Elanga out on loan next season to further aid his development. (Daily Mirror)