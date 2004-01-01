Football transfer rumours: PSG make Salah decision; Real Madrid's Benzema concerns

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Paris Saint-Germain are not interested in a move for Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian was a target in 2021 but, at nearly 31, is seen as too old for the Ligue 1 side. (Ben Jacobs)

One forward who will leave Liverpool in the summer is Roberto Firmino, who is interesting AC Milan, Inter and Juventus as his contract winds down. (Sky Sport Italia)

Heading from Juventus to Liverpool could be midfielder Adrien Rabiot. Jurgen Klopp wants to sign the 27-year-old on a free transfer in the summer. (Fichajes)

Juventus could also lose striker Dusan Vlahovic. Manchester United are ready to launch a bid if Juve are forced to downsize their squad, with Arsenal and Bayern Munich also known admirers of the Serbia international. (Calciomercato.it)

Man Utd trio Scott McTominay, Anthony Martial and Harry Maguire are all on West Ham's radar ahead of the summer window. (Football Insider)

Arsenal are desperate to strike a deal to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Brandt at the end of the season. (Bild)

In-demand midfielder Amadou Onana is open to leaving Everton this summer if the right offer arrives. (So Foot)

Real Madrid are concerned by Karim Benzema's performances and attitude. There are fears his head has been turned by a contract offer from a Saudi Arabian side. (Relevo)

Their concerns are so strong that Real Madrid are now considering signing a new striker to replace Benzema immediately, rather than wait until 2024 when the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland will come into play. (AS)

AC Milan forward Rafael Leao is of interest to Real Madrid. The Portugal international is valued at €85m. (Fichajes)

Arsenal, Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool have all registered an interest in £70m-rated Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, who has told those around him that he is 'ready to go' this summer. (Football Insider)

Chelsea are close to finalising an agreement to sign RB Leipzig midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai. (Tuttomercatoweb)

Barcelona are infatuated by Franck Kessie now and do not want to sell the midfielder in the summer, although a 'dizzying offer' from Tottenham could still convince them to do business. (Sport)

