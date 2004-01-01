Football transfer rumours: PSG plan Neymar sale; Chelsea's Joao Felix price

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to offload Neymar at the end of the season amid concerns over his attitude towards his teammates. (Foot Mercato)

Real Madrid are planning to bring in a long-term replacement for Karim Benzema at the end of the season and are tracking both Dusan Vlahovic and Richarlison of Juventus and Tottenham respectively. (ESPN)

Atletico Madrid are prepared to lower their asking price for Chelsea loanee Joao Felix to €100m (£88m) at the end of the season, having been chasing closer to €140m (£124m) in January. (Relevo)

The Blues may not even have to pay that much as Atletico are interested in lodging a bid for wantaway winger Christian Pulisic as a replacement for Felix. (Fichajes)

Bayern Munich have set their sights firmly on Tottenham striker Harry Kane, with Eintracht Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani their preferred alternative. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Barcelona have reached an agreement so sign Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka on a free transfer this summer when his contract expires, but have yet to actually decide whether to go through with the move. (Sport1)

After shining for Brazil at the South American Under-20 Championship, 17-year-old Athletico Paranaense striker Vitor Roque has emerged as Arsenal's top target for the summer window. (AS)

Liverpool want to sign RB Leipzig centre-back Josko Gvardiol this summer but believe they could lose out to the financial muscle of rivals Real Madrid or Manchester City. (FootballTransfers)

Manchester United fear they are set to make a loss of around £40m on centre-back Harry Maguire, who is expected to leave Old Trafford in the summer. (Daily Mail)

Barcelona are keen to sign young Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli and believe they could lure him away due to the current uncertainty in Turin. (Calciomercatoweb)