Football transfer rumours: PSG set Mbappe asking price; Man Utd monitor Abraham

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Paris Saint-Germain will only let Kylian Mbappe leave France this summer for a fee of around €200m, which is too much for Real Madrid. (Planeta Real Madrid)

Manchester United are continuing to monitor Roma striker Tammy Abraham, who is also an option for former club Chelsea because of a buy-back clause written into his contract. (The Athletic)

Manchester City are prepared to sell Aymeric Laporte to help fund a move for RB Leipzig centre-back Josko Gvardiol. Barcelona and Real Madrid are both interested in the Frenchman. (Sport)

Moises Caicedo's new Brighton contract will not deter suitors from making summer bids. Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United remain interested in the Ecuador international. (The Telegraph)

Chelsea and Arsenal will do battle with AC Milan to sign Wilfried Zaha in the summer as his Crystal Palace contract expires. (The Sun)

Contact has also been made from Manchester United, who are looking to bring Zaha back to Old Trafford. (London World)

Newcastle United are targeting moves for Leicester's James Maddison and Manchester United's Scott McTominay, while they are also confident of tying Bruno Guimaraes down to a new contract despite interest from Real Madrid. (Football Insider)

Antonio Conte is 'on his way out' of Tottenham in the summer, with the Spurs board not particularly keen to extend the Italian's contract. (Mail+)

Bayern Munich remain focused on signing Harry Kane from Tottenham this summer and have identified Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic as their backup target. (Tuttojuve)

Barcelona are prepared to sell Franck Kessie to Tottenham this summer to free up space to recruit Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina. (Tuttomercatoweb)