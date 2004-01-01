 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Football transfer rumours: PSG want Casemiro; Barcelona may sell Lewandowski

Friday's football transfer rumours include Man Utd's Casemiro, Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski, Jadon Sancho, Antoine Griezmann, Noni Madueke and more.

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards