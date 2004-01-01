Teams
Premier League
Aston Villa
Manchester United
Newcastle United
West Ham United
AFC Bournemouth
Brentford
Brighton & Hove Albion
Burnley
Chelsea
Crystal Palace
Everton
Fulham
Luton Town
Manchester City
Nottingham Forest
Sheffield United
Tottenham Hotspur
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal
Liverpool
International
England
Northern Ireland
Republic Ireland
Scotland
Wales
Toggle navigation
News
Latest News
Match Reports
News Archive
Forum
Match Day
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Gooners Diary
2004/05
2003/04
2002/03
Club Info
Arsenal History
The Home Of Football
Supporters' Clubs
UK and Ireland
Rest Of The World
Footymad
Gunners Mad
Gunners Latest
Gunners News
Football transfer rumours: PSG want Casemiro; Barcelona may sell Lewandowski
Tweet
Friday's football transfer rumours include Man Utd's Casemiro, Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski, Jadon Sancho, Antoine Griezmann, Noni Madueke and more.
90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...
Read more on this article from 90min
Source :
90min
Like
Tweet
Trending on the boards
lol at that local councillor who'd clearly had enough of it
15 Dec 16:02 - redgunamo, 123 views 0 replies
I've missed the last 4 games or so
15 Dec 12:13 - Pat Vegas, 781 views 21 replies
Arteta cleared
14 Dec 19:14 - PSRB, 262 views 4 replies
Shame. It might've been a good year to get Barcelona.
14 Dec 17:25 - redgunamo, 156 views 1 replies
TH14's Christmas Present
14 Dec 14:11 - PSRB, 133 views 1 replies
More from the boards
Navigation
Arsenal FC
Latest News
Premier League News
Championship News
Scottish Premiership News
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Gunners Messageboards