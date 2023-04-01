 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Football transfer rumours: PSG's Messi ultimatum; Chelsea's Osimhen advantage

The latest transfer rumours, including updates on Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Victor Osimhen, Harry Kane and more.... Read more here
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards