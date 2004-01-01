 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Football transfer rumours: Ramsdale offered Arsenal escape route; Real Madrid hold Icardi talks

Sunday's football transfer rumours, including gossip and stories on Aaron Ramsdale, Mauro Icardi, Raphael Varane and more.

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards