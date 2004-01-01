Teams
Football transfer rumours: Real Madrid abandon Mbappe chase; Man Utd want Hojbjerg
Thursday's football transfer rumours include Real Madrid and Kylian Mbappe, Manchester United and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Goncalo Inacio, Martin Zubimendi, Kalvin Phillips & more.
90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...
Read more on this article from 90min
90min
Trending on the boards
Spuds eh ?
11 Nov 17:38 - 7sisters, 132 views 2 replies
Grace Spunk poll.
10 Nov 19:44 - 7sisters, 104 views 0 replies
Well, I did wonder how they'd get on without
10 Nov 16:40 - PSRB, 153 views 4 replies
Ive just heard Serena Weigman claim that, its a matter of time before a PL club
09 Nov 22:01 - 7sisters, 245 views 9 replies
Panel verdict on Newc VAR
09 Nov 21:28 - pjlincs, 165 views 5 replies
More from the boards
