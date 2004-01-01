 
Football transfer rumours: Real Madrid budget for Mbappe & Haaland; Arsenal make Toney decision

Friday's transfer rumour roundup includes news on Real Madrid's plans to sign Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, why Arsenal are backing away from Ivan Toney, plus Pedro Neto, Khephren Thuram, David Raya and more.

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...
Source : 90min

