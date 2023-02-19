Football transfer rumours: Real Madrid eye Romero; Barcelona consider Rodri

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Real Madrid will try to sign Tottenham centre-back Cristian Romero if they fail to land RB Leipzig's Josko Gvardiol. Romero would be open to leaving Spurs if they fail to compete for the Premier League title. (Fichajes)

Manchester City are growing concerned by interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid in striker Julian Alvarez, who is set for talks over a new contract at the Etihad Stadium. (Fichajes)

Also linked with an exit from Man City is midfielder Rodri, who could be targeted by an £80m bid from Barcelona. (Football Insider)

Manchester United have been heavily scouting New England Revolution goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic amid a potential permanent summer exit for Nottingham Forest loanee Dean Henderson. (Tom Bogert)

Having lost his starting spot at Arsenal, left-back Kieran Tierney is attracting interest from Newcastle United. (Football Insider)

On this edition of Talking Transfers, part of the 90min podcast network, Scott Saunders, Graeme Bailey & Toby Cudworth discuss the Premier League's managerial merry-go-round with the latest on the situations at Leeds United and Southampton. Also on the agenda, Man Utd contract talks, Mason Mount's future, Andrey Santos & more!

If you can't see this embed, click here to listen to the podcast!

Chelsea and Tottenham will go head to head for the signing of Brighton striker Evan Ferguson at the end of the season. (The Sun)

Elsewhere, Chelsea have also offered €100m (£88.9m) to sign AC Milan forward Rafael Leao, who is still yet to extend his contract in Italy. (Fichajes)

Liverpool are weighing up a summer bid for Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Luka Sucic, who has been compared to Luka Modric. (FootballTransfers)

Juventus are prepared to offload midfielder Manuel Locatelli in the summer, with Arsenal expected to lodge a bid. (Calciomercatoweb)

After failing to sign him in January, Paris Saint-Germain remain interested in Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech, but Bayern Munich have also registered their interest in landing the Morocco international. (Fichajes)