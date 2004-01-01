 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Football transfer rumours: Real Madrid eye Salah; Man Utd lead Fati chase

Friday's football transfer rumours include Real Madrid's interest in Mohamed Salah, Ansu Fati's Barcelona future, Harry Kane, Mason Mount & more.... Read more here
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards