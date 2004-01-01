 
Football transfer rumours: Real Madrid set Mbappe deadline; Chelsea star wants exit

Thursday's football transfer rumours include updates on Kylian Mbappe, Joao Palhinha, Noni Madueke, Kalvin Phillips, Jadon Sancho, Ferran Torres and more.

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...
Source : 90min

