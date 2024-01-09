 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Football transfer rumours: Real Madrid to battle Man Utd for Branthwaite; Man City lead £25m Kimmich

Tuesday's transfer rumour roundup includes news on Real Madrid and Man Utd's interest in Jarrad Branthwaite, the race to sign Joshua Kimmich and more!

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards