 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Football transfer rumours: Real Madrid want 'generational' Leverkusen star; Arsenal make Kimmich approach

Wednesday's transfer rumour roundup includes news on Real Madrid's interest in Florian Wirtz, Arsenal's pursuit of Joshua Kimmich and more.
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards