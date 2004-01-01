Football transfer rumours: Real Madrid want Haaland now; PSG eyeing Maguire

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Real Madrid had been prepared to wait until 2024 to try sign Erling Haaland from Manchester City but now want to bring that plan forward to this summer as part of a plan to rejuvenate the ageing squad. Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham is also on the wish list. (Independent)

Arsenal's hopes of signing Barcelona winger Ferran Torres have been boosted by the La Liga side's decision to reduce his price tag to around £31m. (Sport)

With his contract talks with Chelsea hitting a wall, Mason Mount has emerged as a potential summer target for Manchester United. (Guardian)

But Mount is looking to move to Liverpool at the end of the season and could cost around £50m. (Football Transfers)

Paris Saint-Germain are considering a shock £50m move for Man Utd centre-back Harry Maguire, who is free to leave Old Trafford. (Sun)

Also on PSG's shortlist is Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, who could lead an attacking shopping spree that may also see Man City's Bernardo Silva and Benfica's Goncalo Ramos move to Paris as well. (L'Equipe)

READ NEXT

Bayern Munich will decline to sign Joao Cancelo permanently from Man City in the summer, allowing Barcelona to swoop in and try strike a deal. (Sport)

After his public display of frustration, Tottenham striker Richarlison is wanted by Juventus at the end of the season. (Calciomercatoweb)

Real Madrid are keen to sign Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta, who is likely to be allowed to leave Stamford Bridge. Los Blancos are prepared to offer a €10m fee to get a deal done. (Fichajes)

LISTEN NOW

On this edition of Talking Transfers, part of the 90min podcast network, Scott Saunders, Graeme Bailey & Toby Cudworth discuss Man Utd's transfer needs & strategy for this summer, Tottenham's interest in Emi Martinez, Liverpool scouting two rising Benfica stars & more.

If you can't see this embed, click here to listen to the podcast!