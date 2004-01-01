Football transfer rumours: Real Madrid's Bellingham meeting; Chelsea re-enter De Jong race

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Real Madrid met with the father of Jude Bellingham in a London hotel prior to Borussia Dortmund's Champions League loss at Chelsea on Tuesday night. Liverpool and Manchester City are also interested in the midfielder. (FootMercato)

Another midfielder on Liverpool's radar is Mason Mount, but they now face competition from Newcastle for his signature. (Daily Mail)

Manchester United would be willing to pay up to €130m to sign Eduardo Camavinga from Real Madrid, but Los Blancos have no intention of letting the Frenchman leave. (Defensa Central)

Arsenal have made Napoli striker Victor Osimhen and West Ham midfielder Declan Rice their primary transfer targets ahead of the 2023/24 season. (The Sun)

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has held a meeting with the father of Lionel Messi, with La Blaugrana interested in re-signing the forward from PSG. (GOAL)

A slightly younger player of interest to Barcelona is 19-year-old midfielder Alberto Moleiro of Las Palmas, who is also being pursued by Liverpool and Aston Villa. (Mundo Deportivo)

Despite having never really been in favour since his move to the club in 2019, Eden Hazard intends to stay at Real Madrid right up until the end of his contract in 2024. (The Athletic)

After attempting to rival Manchester United for him in the summer, Chelsea are ready to reignite their interest in Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong. (Fichajes)

Chelsea are also known to be admirers of RB Leipzig playmaker Dominik Szoboszlai. (Caught Offside)

Tottenham and Newcastle are both considering summer moves for Southampton centre-back Mohammed Salisu. (Football Insider)

Juventus quietly completed the permanent signing of Everton striker Moise Kean last week, days prior to his hilarious red card against Roma. (Sky Sports)

On this edition of Talking Transfers, part of the 90min podcast network, Scott Saunders, Graeme Bailey & Toby Cudworth discuss Man Utd's transfer needs & strategy for this summer, Tottenham's interest in Emi Martinez, Liverpool scouting two rising Benfica stars & more.

