 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Football transfer rumours: Real Madrid's Mbappe ultimatum; Chelsea & PSG chase Gavi

Thursday's football transfer rumours, with updates on Kylian Mbappe, Gavi, Ansu Fati, Romelu Lukaku & more.

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards