 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Football transfer rumours: Salah agrees Liverpool exit; Barcelona meet Haaland's agent

Thursday's football transfer rumours, include Mohamed Salah, Erling Haaland, Erik ten Hag, Jules Kounde & more.
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards