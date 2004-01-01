Football transfer rumours: Salah up for sale; Man Utd eye Dybala

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Liverpool could sell several key assets this summer in order to fund a rebuild, and Mohamed Salah is among the players who could leave. (Football Insider)

The Reds will back Jurgen Klopp following a disappointing season. Jude Bellingham and Matheus Nunes are among their top targets. (The Times)

Xavi has insisted that Barcelona winger Ansu Fati, who has been linked with the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham and Bayern Munich in recent weeks, is not for sale. (Fabrizio Romano)

N'Golo Kante has rejected Chelsea's offer of a new two-year contract with the option for a third, holding out for a three-plus-one deal instead. The Frenchman's current contract expires in the summer and he has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona. (Evening Standard)

Elsewhere at Chelsea, some within the club have accepted that Mason Mount too will not agree terms on a new contract. The England international has tipped to leave for Liverpool in recent months. (Daily Telegraph)

Arsenal's hopes of signing both Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo this summer will be strengthened should they win the Premier League this season. (CBS)

Manchester United are contemplating a summer move for Roma star Paulo Dybala. The Argentine forward came close to joining the Red Devils in 2019 but eventually declined the move. (Calciomercato)

Joao Felix is a summer target for Real Madrid. The Portugal star is currently on loan at Chelsea from Atletico Madrid and has impressed in his short time in west London. (Fichajes)

Marquinhos has agreed terms with PSG over a bumper new contract, with now only finer details left to iron out. (Nicolo Schira)

Real Madrid have joined Chelsea in the race to sign 15-year-old Ecuadorian Kendry Paez from Independiente del Valle. The Blues recently had an opening offer knocked back. (Defensa Central)