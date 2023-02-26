Football transfer rumours: Salah's exit threat; Man Utd step up Kane chase

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Mohamed Salah is prepared to leave Liverpool in the summer if the Reds fail to qualify for the Champions League. (Fichajes)

AC Milan winger Rafael Leao is wanted by Liverpool, who would be prepared to offer Luis Diaz in exchange in an attempt to beat both Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain to his signature. (Calciomercatoweb)

Sticking with Liverpool, the Reds are keeping a close eye on the future of Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante as they prepare for a midfield rebuild. (Football Insider)

Manchester United have an active interest in signing Tottenham striker Harry Kane this summer and are keeping up to date on the progress of his contract renewal talks. (Football Insider)

On the other hand, Man Utd's top target is Napoli striker Victor Osimhen but the Red Devils have identified Red Bull Salzburg's Benjamin Sesko as their preferred alternative. (Fichajes)

Arsenal, Newcastle and West Ham have all lodged bids of around £35m for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. (Calciomercato)

Should they miss out on Jude Bellingham, Real Madrid would look to launch a bid for Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes in the summer. (Defensa Central)

Julian Alvarez has not yet agreed to extend his contract with Manchester City and could push for a loan move away from the club if he continues to struggle for minutes. Barcelona are known admirers of the striker. (Cesar Luis Merlo)

Monaco centre-back Axel Disasi is on the radars of Bayern Munich, Man Utd and PSG, with the France defender considering pushing for a move away in the summer. (Telefoot)

Cristiano Ronaldo has asked close friend and beloved Juventus reserve Carlo Pinsoglio to leave Turin this summer and join him at Al Nassr. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)