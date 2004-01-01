 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Football transfer rumours: Silva's release clause; Liverpool weigh up Bakayoko move

Wednesday's roundup of transfer rumours includes news of Bernardo Silva's new release clause, Liverpool's interest in Johan Bakayoko, Man Utd turning down Anwar El Ghazi and more

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards