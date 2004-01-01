Teams
Premier League
Aston Villa
Manchester United
Newcastle United
West Ham United
AFC Bournemouth
Brentford
Brighton & Hove Albion
Burnley
Chelsea
Crystal Palace
Everton
Fulham
Luton Town
Manchester City
Nottingham Forest
Sheffield United
Tottenham Hotspur
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal
Liverpool
International
England
Northern Ireland
Republic Ireland
Scotland
Wales
Toggle navigation
News
Latest News
Match Reports
News Archive
Forum
Match Day
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Gooners Diary
2004/05
2003/04
2002/03
Club Info
Arsenal History
The Home Of Football
Supporters' Clubs
UK and Ireland
Rest Of The World
Footymad
Gunners Mad
Gunners Latest
Gunners News
Football transfer rumours Ten Hag wants Man Utd to sign Martinez; Arsenal join De Ligt race
Tweet
Tuesday's transfer rumours include Erik ten Hag's request to Man Utd for Lautaro Martinez, Arsenal's interest in Matthijs de Ligt, Ivan Toney, Frenkie de Jong, Jeremie Frimpong and more.
90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...
Read more on this article from 90min
Source :
90min
Like
Tweet
Trending on the boards
I am being very childish again but.....
15 Feb 18:30 - Peter, 100 views 8 replies
"We called him Deccers because man has tekkers."
15 Feb 15:47 - redgunamo, 150 views 9 replies
I see young Patinos on the bench again for the Swans
13 Feb 23:45 - 7sisters, 232 views 11 replies
So is ESR *actually* injured again?
13 Feb 12:47 - WES, 210 views 6 replies
Based on recent performances. I would consider getting rid of
13 Feb 12:01 - Pat Vegas, 305 views 13 replies
More from the boards
Navigation
Arsenal FC
Latest News
Premier League News
Championship News
Scottish Premiership News
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Gunners Messageboards