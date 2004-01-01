Football transfer rumours: Ten Hag's top summer targets; Man City eye key Chelsea duo

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Erik ten Hag wants Manchester United to bring in at least two 'significant' signings ahead of the 2023/24 season, with Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen, Mohammed Kudus and Goncalo Ramos among his top targets. (Manchester Evening News)

Liverpool recently welcomed the father and agent of Alexis Mac Allister to Anfield recently as the Reds look to beef up their midfield options. Jude Bellingham and Mason Mount are also on their shortlist. (Football Transfers)

Real Madrid are also hopeful of signing Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund, while Josko Gvardiol is another player Los Blancos are looking to sign. (SPORT)

Barcelona are still hopeful of signing Bernardo Silva from Manchester City despite lingering rival interest from PSG. (Fichajes)

Arsenal are ready to rival Manchester United for the signing of highly-rated midfielder Gabri Veiga from Celta Vigo. (AS)

In terms of outgoings at Arsenal, Kieran Tierney would listen to an offer from Newcastle should one come in this summer. (Chronicle)

On this edition of Talking Transfers, part of the 90min podcast network, Scott Saunders, Graeme Bailey & Toby Cudworth discuss Mauricio Pochettino turning down Chelsea, Leeds and West Ham's manager situation, Mason Mount links to Liverpool, Man City's interest in Declan Rice & more.

Tottenham scout Jeff Vetere has resigned from his post after revealing transfer targets, such as Colombia goalkeeper Kevin Mier, in a TV interview. (Daily Mail)

Manchester City are weighing up a move for Mateo Kovacic, whose contract with Chelsea runs until 2024. (Daily Telegraph)

Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell, who has long been linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium since his Leicester days, is also a target for Manchester City. (Football Insider)

Though Angel Di Maria is nearing the end of his current Juventus contract and is free to speak to other clubs, he is currently not speaking to interested parties such as Barcelona. (Tuttomercatoweb)

Joao Cancelo has admitted that he could return to Manchester City if Bayern Munich do not take up the option to buy him at the end of his loan deal. (O Jogo)