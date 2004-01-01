 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Football transfer rumours: Tottenham eye Lukaku; Real Madrid decide goalkeeper target

Friday's football transfer rumours include Tottenham considering Romelu Lukaku, Carlo Ancelotti's stance on Real Madrid chasing David de Gea, Yassine Bono, Marco Verratti, Neymar, Joao Felix & more.

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards